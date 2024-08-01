32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Arunachal government inks agreement for high altitude wetlands conservation

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 31: The Arunachal Pradesh government signed an agreement with an NGO for the conservation of high-altitude wetlands in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The MoU between the State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh and the Wetlands International South Asia (WISA) was inked in New Delhi, they said.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “We care for mother earth! Signing of MoU between @WetlandsInt_SA and State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh reinforces our commitment to conserve the State’s water bodies.”

“Wetlands support biodiversity, sustain fisheries, maintain water balance and help prevent floods. Let us protect them! @moefcc,” he added.

WISA president Sidharth Kaul said the NGO will work with the state government on different aspects of wetland conservation in high altitudes.

“We want to just come out with certain things like what to do, what not to do, how to train managers and more. That’s why this MoU is here and we have signed it,” he said. (PTI)

10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

E-SeHAT services launched for ex-servicemen in Manipur

The Hills Times -
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia