Arunachal government inks agreement for high altitude wetlands conservation

ITANAGAR, July 31: The Arunachal Pradesh government signed an agreement with an NGO for the conservation of high-altitude wetlands in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The MoU between the State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh and the Wetlands International South Asia (WISA) was inked in New Delhi, they said.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “We care for mother earth! Signing of MoU between @WetlandsInt_SA and State Wetland Authority of Arunachal Pradesh reinforces our commitment to conserve the State’s water bodies.”

“Wetlands support biodiversity, sustain fisheries, maintain water balance and help prevent floods. Let us protect them! @moefcc,” he added.

WISA president Sidharth Kaul said the NGO will work with the state government on different aspects of wetland conservation in high altitudes.

“We want to just come out with certain things like what to do, what not to do, how to train managers and more. That’s why this MoU is here and we have signed it,” he said. (PTI)