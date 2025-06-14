32.5 C
Arunachal Governor Concludes Visit to Army Formations Along Assam Border

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

ITANAGAR, JUNE 14: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) concluded a crucial two-day tour of important Indian Army units along the Assam border, from June 11 to June 13. The visit was to bolster civil-military relations and evaluate forces’ readiness in this strategically critical area.

During the visit, Governor Parnaik engaged in detailed discussions with Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC of Gajraj Corps, and top officers of the Red Horns Division and Blazing Sword Division. The topics of discussion were pressing ones like nation-building, infrastructure development along the borders, and the well-being of ex-servicemen. The topic of great importance was how to improve the training capacity and operational preparedness of the Army through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

As part of his schedule, the Governor also offered solemn respects to martyred soldiers at the Gajraj War Memorial. His respects underscored the unflinching commitment and sacrifices by Army personnel to ensure peace and security in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor Parnaik’s visit re-emphasized the significance of civil-military synergy along India’s Northeastern border.

