24.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...

Arunachal Governor interacts with NDA aspirants

Service in armed forces a noble profession: Governor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 19: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik interacted with students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, who are preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA), at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Sharing his experiences, the Governor provided inspiring ideas for their success. He emphasised that the UPSC and Staff Selection Board (SSB) exams are challenges that need to be overcome and that a high score in the UPSC written exam is crucial for making the merit list and securing selection for the NDA.

- Advertisement -

The Governor encouraged the students, who study at the vidyalaya located at Jairampur in Changlang district, to work hard for the written exams and emphasised the importance of good general awareness. He advised them to surround themselves with sources of knowledge, such as inspiring and successful people, the internet, and stories of war heroes.

Parnaik highlighted that service in the armed forces is a noble profession offering opportunities to lead, excel, and serve the motherland.

He suggested that educational institutes should conduct pre-UPSC examinations and create obstacle courses to prepare students for the SSB and NDA selection.

The Governor expressed his desire to see more youth from Arunachal Pradesh join the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, and Officers Training Academy, bringing laurels to the state.

- Advertisement -

As part of their preparation, NDA aspirants from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh underwent a two-month training course at Bhonsala Military School, Nasik, sponsored by Vivekananda Kendra, Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland DIPR allots multi-media mobile vehicles to PROs

The Hills Times -
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance