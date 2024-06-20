Arunachal Governor interacts with NDA aspirants

ITANAGAR, June 19: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik interacted with students from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, who are preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA), at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Sharing his experiences, the Governor provided inspiring ideas for their success. He emphasised that the UPSC and Staff Selection Board (SSB) exams are challenges that need to be overcome and that a high score in the UPSC written exam is crucial for making the merit list and securing selection for the NDA.

- Advertisement -

The Governor encouraged the students, who study at the vidyalaya located at Jairampur in Changlang district, to work hard for the written exams and emphasised the importance of good general awareness. He advised them to surround themselves with sources of knowledge, such as inspiring and successful people, the internet, and stories of war heroes.

Parnaik highlighted that service in the armed forces is a noble profession offering opportunities to lead, excel, and serve the motherland.

He suggested that educational institutes should conduct pre-UPSC examinations and create obstacle courses to prepare students for the SSB and NDA selection.

The Governor expressed his desire to see more youth from Arunachal Pradesh join the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, and Officers Training Academy, bringing laurels to the state.

- Advertisement -

As part of their preparation, NDA aspirants from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh underwent a two-month training course at Bhonsala Military School, Nasik, sponsored by Vivekananda Kendra, Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)