Saturday, August 3, 2024
Arunachal hikes tough location allowance for regular staffers by 25 pc

Representational Image
ITANAGAR, Aug 2: The Arunachal Pradesh government has enhanced the tough location allowance (TLA) for its regular employees by 25 per cent.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

“I am so pleased to share that we have increased tough location allowance (TLA) of level 9 and above and level 8 and below Karmveers by 25 per cent,” Khandu posted on X.

The hiked TLA will be effective from January 1 this year, and it will benefit the state government employees of pay matrix level 9 and above and level 8 and below, officials said here.

The TLA for level 9 and above employees has been raised to Rs 6,625 from the existing Rs 5,300, and for level 8 and below, it was hiked from Rs 4,100 to Rs 5,125, the officials added.

“Members of Team Arunachal are an asset for us. They play a crucial role in the state’s development and improving people’s ease of living… It’s our responsibility to take care of them well so that they continue to give their best while serving the state and its people,” Khandu said in another social media post. (PTI)

