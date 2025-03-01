Arunachal: Man Arrested for Sexual Abusing, Abducting Minor Sister

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 1: Itanagar Women Police Station has arrested a man for suspected serial sexual abuse of his 11-year-old biological sister.

Police said the arrest came after a lengthy statement given by the victim, which uncovered a horrific history of abuse starting in 2022 and continuing over a period of years.

Authorities confirmed that besides the charge of sexual abuse, the accused is also charged with kidnapping the minor victim. The girl was found and rescued from Guwahati, Assam, three days ago, where her brother was believed to have taken her after she went missing.

The case has been filed under Section 180 and Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act to safeguard children from sexual crimes.

Following the rescue of the victim, a medical examination was conducted, and the report is awaited. Police informed that a thorough investigation is in progress to gather more information and evidence regarding the case.

The probe was launched after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on January 31 through WhatsApp by the 47-year-old victim’s father, a Chimpu resident.

The father informed the Women Police Station that his 11-year-old daughter had gone missing since about 5 PM on December 5, 2024, and thus the case was registered and search operations were initiated.