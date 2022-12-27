Minor girl from Thoubal district of Manipur goes missing

HT Bureau

IMPHAL, Dec 26: In a mysterious disappearance, a minor girl from Thoubal district of Manipur went missing on December 15. According to reports, the girl vanished with her teacher after being induced to be his wife. Soon after the incident associations and parent have sought support from State Government and civil voluntary organisations to search and look for the missing girl.

It is to be mentioned that an FIR and a missing report was lodged at the police station but it was in vain.

Addressing media in a press conference at Manipur Press Club on Monday, president of Social Development Youth Club Manipur, Md Imdad Ali informed that a minor girl from Thoubal district has gone missing from December 15.

It is reported that the girl was allegedly eloped with her teacher, Thokchom Kenedy Singh, from her house after being induced to be his wife. The incident happened when none of her family members were at home.

“Earlier, we didn’t know that the girl went missing. But later, she contacted her parents over mobile phone and informed that she has eloped with her teacher, Thokchom Kenedy Singh,” Md Imdad Ali said.

He said that Thokchom Kenedy Singh, who is also from the same district is a 24 years married man from Khangabok Lamdaibung.

“An FIR and a missing report was lodged at Thoubal Police station on December 16. Request was also made to the superintendent of police of Thoubal district on December 19 through formal application urging to take immediate action without any further delay. However no response has been received till date,” Ali said.

The parents of the minor girl are worried thinking about their child. People of the State particularly civil society organisations and State Government should extend their best effort to search the girl as soon as possible, he added.

He also condemned the action of Thokchom Kenedy and stated the State Government should take appropriate legal action against him.