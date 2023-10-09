Women traders petitions NCW to look into minor girl’s murder in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 8: Amid the protests demanding justice,

women vendors of Khwairamband women market has

petitioned National Commission for Women (NCW) to take

up a case and initiate an investigation into the alleged

murder of 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi after being

kidnapped by armed miscreants.

Recently surfaced photos on the internet show Hijam

Linthoingambi, who went missing after she went out with a

20-year-old boy Phijam Hemanjit, was murdered by armed

miscreants.

The photos sparked widespread protests in Imphal and other

valley districts of Manipur. They demanded justice for the

two students presumed killed by booking the culprits.

The CBI investigating into the case had recently arrested four

persons including two women as suspects.

Joining the chorus demanding justice for the two teenage

students, Lukmai Sellup Foundation, a body of women

vendors of Khwairamband Women Market lodged a

complaint with the National Commission for Women, said

Asem Nirmala Devi, general secretary of the body, at a press

conference held at Manipur Press Club in Imphal recently.

The complaint was lodged under the section 10 of the

National Commission for Women Act, 1990 against

inordinate delay and ineffective investigation into the case of

deprivation of right of a minor girl, she said.

The general secretary of the body expressed that the girl was

suspected to have been killed after being tortured while

asserting that the women section of the society must

condemn atrocities and brutalities toward the girl at the

strongest term.

She expressed disappointment when the National

Commission for Women and Manipur State Commission for

Women did nothing to investigate the case when the

commission was not delayed in investigating the case of viral

video of two Kuki women paraded naked by a mob.

“The commission did not delay in registering a case when the

video of the two women being paraded naked went viral on

social media. However, the commission remained silent till

date when the photos of the murder of the girl surfaced on

social media platforms”, she lamented.

She demanded that the National Commission for Women and

the Manipur State Commission for Women take initiatives by

initiating an effective investigation and show that the

commissions stand for justice for the women.

She further urged the commissions not to be biased while

dealing with crime against women. Other leaders and

- Advertisement -

members of the Lukmai Sellup Foundation also attended the

press conference.

The Lukmai Sellup Foundation lodged the complaint at a time

various organisations particularly women’s bodies and

students’ bodies were continuing their protest demanding

justice for the two missing teenage students.

A candlelight vigil held at Changangei in Imphal West on

Friday night pressed that the government must ensure

transparency and give stringent punishment to all culprits of

the “murder case”. (NNN)