Arunachal Pradesh personnel get Governor’s Gold and Silver medals

ITANAGAR, Sept 4: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik conferred the Governor’s Gold and Silver medals to Assam Rifles personnel during a prestigious investiture ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan’s Durbar Hall here on Wednesday.

A total of 23 personnel were honoured with these awards for exceptional bravery, resourcefulness, and leadership in both operations and humanitarian missions, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

In his address, Governor Parnaik praised the awardees, noting that their achievements reflect the highest standards of professionalism and courage that define the Assam Rifles.

“You have set a high standard, and your actions have brought honour not only to yourselves but also to the entire force,” he said.

The Governor emphasised the significant role of the Assam Rifles in managing insurgency in sensitive areas of the North Eastern states and safeguarding the Myanmar Frontier in Arunachal Pradesh.

He commended the force for becoming an integral part of the state and being affectionately recognised by the local population as the ‘Friends of the North East.’

He lauded the oldest paramilitary force for its exceptional professionalism, national spirit, courage, and strong bond with the local communities.

Expressing confidence in the continued excellence of the Assam Rifles, the Governor remarked that the force represents a beacon of hope and stability for the communities it serves.

“The people of the Northeast see you not just as protectors but as pillars of strength and unity. Your presence ensures that the promise of peace and prosperity is a living reality,” he said.

The Governor’s Gold Medals were awarded to Havildar Bhag Singh, Havildar Sanjay Kumar, and Warrant Officer Ram Krishan Joshi of 6 Assam Rifles; Rifleman Takar Taboh and Havildar Longlam Shio of 11 Assam Rifles; Warrant Officer Abdul Rashid and Havildar Nagendra Bahadur Thapa of 12 Assam Rifles; Rifleman Govind Singh of 19 Assam Rifles; Rifleman Narendra Singh of 23 Assam Rifles; Havildar Mahipal Singh of 31 Assam Rifles; Warrant Officer Rajendra Singh and Rifleman Warkhede Lalit Gajanan of 40 Assam Rifles; and Rifleman JK Deori of the Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre.

The Governor’s Silver Medals were awarded to Havildar Yadwinder Singh, Rifleman Lalnghihlova, and Rifleman K Prashun Singh of 6 Assam Rifles; Rifleman Kadam Manish Pratap of 11 Assam Rifles; Havildar Palwinder Singh of 12 Assam Rifles; Rifleman Rohit Kumar Sharma and Rifleman Yashavant Shinde of 19 Assam Rifles; Rifleman Gamer Roshanbhai of 31 Assam Rifles; and Rifleman Kotha Chozah and Warrant Officer Saraswati Rai of 40 Assam Rifles. (PTI)