Nagaland guv urges AR to renew commitment for Nagaland, country

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 21: Nagaland governor La Ganesan called
upon Assam Rifles to renew their commitment to peace,
stability and prosperity of Nagaland in particular and India as
a whole through collective strength and unity.
Addressing the investiture ceremony of Assam Rifles
personnel at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at Raj Bhavan in Kohima
on Saturday, Ganesan said the Assam Rifles has profoundly
shaped the fabric of our nation’s defence as the oldest
paramilitary force of the country. He said their role in
safeguarding our frontiers, particularly in the challenging
terrains of the Northeast region of India, is a commendation
in fortitude itself, a Raj Bhavan release said.
He also said they have also played a significant role towards
peace and prosperity in the region, working in close
coordination with various other organisations and
departments.
Ganesan appreciated their proactive and people-friendly
approach, adding that they have constantly proved
themselves to be the ‘Friends of the Hill People’ over the
years.
The Governor felicitated the meritorious Assam Rifles
personnel with gold and silver medals and appreciation
certificates to their units for their distinguished service and
devotion to duty. He said this ceremony magnifies the spirit
of service, bravery and commitment that the armed forces of
our country represent. He handed over 30 individual awards
and four unit appreciation certificates.
He said the exceptional service and heroism of the brave
medal awardees do not just make them recipients of these
prestigious awards but also underscore their undeniable
commitment to our great nation. He added that their valour
serves as a beacon of inspiration for all.
“These awards are indeed apt recognition of your sustained
hard work, perseverance and always keeping service before
self,” he added.
Inspector general of Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Vikas
Lakera assured that the Assam Rifles will stand committed to
their duty for the cause of the people of Nagaland and the
nation as a whole.