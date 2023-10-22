Nagaland guv urges AR to renew commitment for Nagaland, country

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 21: Nagaland governor La Ganesan called

upon Assam Rifles to renew their commitment to peace,

stability and prosperity of Nagaland in particular and India as

a whole through collective strength and unity.

Addressing the investiture ceremony of Assam Rifles

personnel at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at Raj Bhavan in Kohima

on Saturday, Ganesan said the Assam Rifles has profoundly

shaped the fabric of our nation’s defence as the oldest

paramilitary force of the country. He said their role in

safeguarding our frontiers, particularly in the challenging

terrains of the Northeast region of India, is a commendation

in fortitude itself, a Raj Bhavan release said.

He also said they have also played a significant role towards

peace and prosperity in the region, working in close

coordination with various other organisations and

departments.

Ganesan appreciated their proactive and people-friendly

approach, adding that they have constantly proved

themselves to be the ‘Friends of the Hill People’ over the

years.

The Governor felicitated the meritorious Assam Rifles

personnel with gold and silver medals and appreciation

certificates to their units for their distinguished service and

devotion to duty. He said this ceremony magnifies the spirit

of service, bravery and commitment that the armed forces of

our country represent. He handed over 30 individual awards

and four unit appreciation certificates.

He said the exceptional service and heroism of the brave

medal awardees do not just make them recipients of these

prestigious awards but also underscore their undeniable

commitment to our great nation. He added that their valour

serves as a beacon of inspiration for all.

“These awards are indeed apt recognition of your sustained

hard work, perseverance and always keeping service before

self,” he added.

Inspector general of Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Vikas

Lakera assured that the Assam Rifles will stand committed to

their duty for the cause of the people of Nagaland and the

nation as a whole.