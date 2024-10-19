Arunachal’s Pencak Silat Heroes Receive Grand Welcome After Bronze Win

HT Digital

Saturday, October 19: Three bronze medalists from the 8th Asian Pencak Silat Championship—Likha Aku, Damsop Tungi, and Meta Pao—were given a warm reception upon their return to Arunachal Pradesh at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi. The athletes, part of a seven-member contingent from the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association, were greeted by a large crowd of family members, friends, and well-wishers, who gathered to celebrate their impressive achievement. Their success in the prestigious competition, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has brought pride not only to their home state but also to the entire Northeast region.

- Advertisement -

Kipa Takar, General Secretary of the North East Pencak Silat Federation, expressed his pride in the athletes, noting that their hard work and dedication have earned international recognition for both Arunachal Pradesh and India. While the contingent did not secure gold this time, Takar highlighted that their determination and commitment to the sport have laid the groundwork for future success. He is confident that with continued support and proper training, these athletes will achieve even greater accomplishments in upcoming international competitions.

The competition in Tashkent featured over 140 athletes from India, including the seven sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh. Takar emphasized that qualifying for such prestigious events is no easy feat, underscoring the significance of their participation. He urged the state government to support the athletes as they prepare for future international events, stressing that proper guidance from experienced coaches could help them reach their full potential.

Takar also called on the local community, family members, and well-wishers to continue rallying behind the athletes as they gear up for the next round of competitions. He pointed out the lack of a dedicated international Pencak Silat training center in Arunachal Pradesh, which could greatly benefit the athletes in their training. Government and community support, he emphasized, would be instrumental in helping them achieve even more significant results on the world stage.

Over the past five to six years, efforts to popularize Pencak Silat in the Northeast have been led by individuals like Khevishe Achumi from Nagaland and P. Nobin Jomoh from Arunachal Pradesh. Their tireless work has begun to yield positive results, with the sport gaining momentum and recognition in the region. Takar expressed hope that Arunachal Pradesh would soon host the North East Pencak Silat Championship, further bolstering the sport’s popularity and success in the area.

- Advertisement -

Among the dignitaries present to welcome the athletes were executive members of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association, including Khya Aniye Barme, along with representatives from the Likha Welfare Society and the Tungi Kojam Welfare Society. Their presence underscored the importance of the athletes’ achievement and the widespread support they have received from their communities.

As the athletes prepare for their next challenge, their success at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship serves as a reminder of the growing talent in the region and the importance of continued investment in sports infrastructure and training. With the right support, these athletes have the potential to achieve even greater success on the international stage, bringing more accolades to Arunachal Pradesh and India as a whole.