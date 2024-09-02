Assam CM donates Rs 5 Cr for flood relief, Tripura CM conveys thanks

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 1: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for donating Rs 5 crore to assist the flood victims in Tripura.

The donation was presented by Assam’s Minister of Tourism, Jayanta Malla Barua, to CM Saha at his official residence in Agartala.

On X, Saha wrote, “My sincere thanks and gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Government of Assam for coming forward to help the flood victims.”

CM Saha further mentioned that at his official residence, Assam’s Minister of Tourism Jayanta Malla Barua, on behalf of the Government of Assam, donated Rs 5 crore to aid the flood victims.

“I am also very thankful to Shri Jayanta Malla Barua,” added Manik Saha.

Meanwhile, Assam CM wrote, “The people of Assam stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis. Chief Minister, this token of assistance of 5cr comes with the prayers of 3.5 crore people of Assam for quick return of normalcy in Tripura”.