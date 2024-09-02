29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
type here...

Assam CM donates Rs 5 Cr for flood relief, Tripura CM conveys thanks

NortheastAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 1: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha expressed his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for donating Rs 5 crore to assist the flood victims in Tripura.

- Advertisement -

The donation was presented by Assam’s Minister of Tourism, Jayanta Malla Barua, to CM Saha at his official residence in Agartala.

On X, Saha wrote, “My sincere thanks and gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Government of Assam for coming forward to help the flood victims.”

CM  Saha further mentioned that at his official residence, Assam’s Minister of Tourism Jayanta Malla Barua, on behalf of the Government of Assam, donated Rs 5 crore to aid the flood victims.

“I am also very thankful to Shri Jayanta Malla Barua,” added Manik Saha.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Assam CM wrote, “The people of Assam stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis. Chief Minister, this token of assistance of 5cr comes with the prayers of  3.5 crore people of Assam for quick return of normalcy in Tripura”.

10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Raj & DK walk down memory laneas ‘Stree’ turns 6, say...

The Hills Times -
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India