Assam Rifles Flags Off National Integration Tour Covering Northeast India

September 3, Tuesday: The Assam Rifles has flagged off a National Integration Tour from Srikona, aiming to promote unity, national integration, and awareness among the youth of the region. The tour, which commenced on Monday, will cover key destinations across Northeast India, including Agartala, Shillong, Guwahati, and Tezpur, providing participants with a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Organized under the initiative of the Assam Rifles, the tour includes a group of 25 young participants, selected from various districts of Assam. The objective is to expose the youth to diverse cultures and traditions, fostering a spirit of unity and national pride. During the tour, the participants will visit historical sites, educational institutions, and interact with notable personalities to enhance their understanding of the nation’s cultural diversity.

At the flag-off ceremony in Srikona, Brigadier J.S. Sidhu, Commander of Assam Rifles Sector, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in building bridges between different communities and regions. “This tour is designed to instill a sense of belonging and national pride in the young participants. It aims to help them appreciate the cultural diversity and richness of our country,” he said.

The National Integration Tour will also provide participants with an opportunity to learn about the efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace and harmony in the Northeast. The itinerary includes visits to prominent landmarks such as Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Ward’s Lake in Shillong, the Assam State Museum in Guwahati, and the War Memorial in Tezpur.

The tour is expected to conclude in the coming days with a closing ceremony in Tezpur, where the participants will share their experiences and learnings. The initiative reflects the Assam Rifles’ ongoing commitment to fostering a sense of unity and promoting national integration among the youth of the Northeast.