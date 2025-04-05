Assam Rifles Rescue Kidnapped Worker in 24 Hours, 11 Militants Held

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 5: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police, successfully rescued a private company employee just 24 hours after he was abducted by armed militants of an unidentified insurgent group, a Defence official confirmed on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The rescued individual, Sunil Kumar, was recovered safely from Tollen Village in Tamenglong district on Thursday night. Kumar, who is employed by a company engaged in road construction and National Highway development, was abducted on Wednesday from a stone quarry along the Barak River bed near Maokot village—an area situated at the confluence of Manipur, Assam, and Nagaland.

Following the abduction, security forces launched an immediate and thorough investigation, meticulously piecing together the details of the incident. To ensure a swift and safe recovery, they collaborated closely with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), building a united front to pressure the abductors.

The rescue operation involved multiple overnight raids by the Assam Rifles in the dense jungles surrounding the region. At the same time, CSOs played a vital role in gathering real-time intelligence and mobilizing local support. The combination of military pressure and community influence ultimately forced the kidnappers to release Sunil Kumar unharmed.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles highlighted the mission as a testament to their unwavering commitment to civilian safety and zero tolerance for militant or criminal activity. Investigations into the kidnapping are still ongoing, as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible.

- Advertisement -

In a separate but parallel development, Manipur Police conducted a state-wide crackdown on insurgent activity, arresting 11 militants affiliated with various banned valley-based extremist outfits. Among the apprehended were members of the proscribed groups PREPAK, Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK).

The arrests, made across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts, targeted individuals involved in abduction, extortion from businessmen, officials, and contractors, as well as the circulation of threat notices. Security forces are currently interrogating the detainees to uncover more details about the inner workings and networks of these insurgent groups.