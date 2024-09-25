Assam Rifles seize areca nuts, heroin worth Rs 62.60 lakhs in Mizoram

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram, successfully recovered 4,200 kg of areca nuts and a substantial quantity of Heroin No. 4, valued at Rs 62.60 lakhs, the Assam Rifles officials informed on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS ARECA NUTS AND HEROIN NO. 4 WORTH RS 62.60 LAKHS IN MIZORAM.”

The recovery took place in the general areas of Murlen and Zote in Champhai District, Mizoram, on 24th September 2024.

The operations were conducted in two separate instances, targeting the illegal trade of both narcotics and contraband goods in the region.

Subsequently, the Assam Rifles apprehended two individuals linked to the illegal activities.

