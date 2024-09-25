28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles seize areca nuts, heroin worth Rs 62.60 lakhs in Mizoram

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, "ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS ARECA NUTS AND HEROIN NO. 4 WORTH RS 62.60 LAKHS IN MIZORAM."

NortheastAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram, successfully recovered 4,200 kg of areca nuts and a substantial quantity of Heroin No. 4, valued at Rs 62.60 lakhs, the Assam Rifles officials informed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS ARECA NUTS AND HEROIN NO. 4 WORTH RS 62.60 LAKHS IN MIZORAM.”

The recovery took place in the general areas of Murlen and Zote in Champhai District, Mizoram, on 24th September 2024.

The operations were conducted in two separate instances, targeting the illegal trade of both narcotics and contraband goods in the region.

Subsequently, the Assam Rifles apprehended two individuals linked to the illegal activities.

- Advertisement -

“#AssamRifles alongwith Excise & Narcotics (Mizoram) recovered 4200 Kg of Areca Nuts and Heroin No 4 worth Rs 62.6 Lakhs in general Area Murlen and Zote, Champhai District, Mizoram on 24 Sep 2024 in two separate operations and apprehended two Individual”, the Assam Rifles added.

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Dass inaugurates Tihu-Dumni road, pays tribute to martyrs

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India