Assam Rifles to train students from remote Manipur areas for competitive exams

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL, July 7 (PTI): An institute to mentor students from remote areas and economically-challenged backgrounds for competitive examinations is being established by the Assam Rifles in Manipur.

The paramilitary force signed an agreement on Tuesday with National Integrity and Education Development Organisation (NIEDO), and Axis Bank to establish the ‘Assam Rifles Centre of Educational Excellence’ at Kangvai in Churachandpur district.

The project has been conceptualised as a year-long fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE, a statement said.

The project is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 30 students by the first week of August, it added.

This will be the second institute in a series of initiatives that aim to transform educational opportunities in remote locations, with the first one coming up in Nagaland.

Governor La Ganesan said the initiative will provide access to high-quality education facilities to students who are deprived of it.

Director-General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen PC Nair said the institute will not only fulfil the aspirations of the talented youths of Manipur but also will usher prosperity and happiness in society.

He said the mentoring will provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programmes, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming.

CEO of NEIDO Rohit Srivastava, and head of Corporate Affairs of Axis Bank Rudrapriyo Ray were present at the programme.