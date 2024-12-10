Assam Rifles, villagers unite to eradicate poppy cultivation in Chandel

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: In a significant operation against illegal poppy cultivation, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local villagers, cleared approximately 2 square kilometers of poppy fields across three villages in Manipur’s Chandel district, the Assam Rifles officials informed on Tuesday.

The affected areas include Saibol Joupi, TM Dingpi, and T Bollon. The operation, carried out on Saturday, highlighted a unified effort to combat the growing menace of illegal narcotics production in the region.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “Assam Rifles unite to uproot illegal poppy cultivation in Chandel District, Manipur. Approx 2 Sq Km of poppy fields were cleared on 07 Dec 2024 in Saibol Joupi, TM Dingpi and T Bollon villages in Chandel District.”

The collaborative initiative marked a vital step in strengthening a safer and healthier environment for the communities affected by drug-related activities.

The Assam Rifles, known for their steadfast commitment to maintaining security and stability in the northeastern states, worked closely with the local population, whose active participation played a pivotal role in identifying and uprooting the poppy fields.

Meanwhile, the eradication drive aligned with the ongoing state and national efforts to curb drug cultivation and trafficking in the northeastern region.

“This collaborative effort highlights a united commitment to fostering a healthier and safer future for the region”, the Assam Rifles added.