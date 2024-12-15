22 C
Backstreet Boys member to perform in Shillong

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Cherry Blossom Festival Team recently announced that Nick Carter, the iconic member of the Backstreet Boys, will headline the Cherry Blossom Festival Sideshow on March 21, 2025.

A statement issued by the team said that fans can anticipate an unforgettable night filled with classic hits and memorable moments as Nick will be performing all the hits of the Backstreet Boys accompanied by a Live Band.

In addition, concert attendees will have exclusive access to special information regarding the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, making this a must-attend event for all music lovers.

“Last year, festival goers enjoyed a fantastic performance by Calum Scott, and this time, we are excited to welcome Nick Carter to the stage”, the team added.

