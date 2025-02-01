Ed Sheeran to rock Shillong on Feb 12

SHILLONG, Jan 31: Global music sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to make his debut performance in Shillong on February 12, as a part of his highly anticipated + – = ÷ x Tour.

The concert will take place at JN Stadium and is expected to be one of the most memorable musical events in the city.

The show is being produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, offering fans an immersive live entertainment experience.

Known for his dynamic performances, Ed Sheeran is famous for his ability to create unique live shows using his signature loop station. This technique allows him to layer beats, melodies, and harmonies in real time, crafting a completely live performance that makes every concert different from the last. Fans can expect a truly one-of-a-kind experience, as Ed builds his music on the spot, making each song an exciting, spontaneous creation.

In a special addition to the + – = ÷ x Tour, Ed will revisit one of his early hits, “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.” The performance will feature Ed rapping at high speed, showcasing his exceptional lyrical skills and his ability to blend rap, beatboxing, and folk-inspired melodies seamlessly. The track, a fan favourite, offers a glimpse into Ed’s musical versatility and will surely be one of the highlights of the concert.

Opening the event is rising Indian artist Kayan, known for her powerful voice and ability to blend genres. Kayan’s performance will mix R&B, electronica, and infectious beats, energising the crowd before Ed Sheeran’s performance. Her dynamic stage presence and unique sound are expected to set the perfect tone for the evening.

Ed’s performance in Shillong is anticipated to be an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the multi-talented artist perform live, and the event promises to deliver a memorable experience from start to finish. (NNN)