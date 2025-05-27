Bangladeshi, Indian touts arrested in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 26: A Bangladeshi national along with two Indian touts were arrested at Sohra in East Khasi Hills district on Saturday.

Based on source information, Sohra police station mobile patrol set up a checkpoint in the evening and at about 4 pm, tried to stop a silver coloured Maruti A Star vehicle, police said. The vehicle however jumped the naka and was pursued and apprehended near Seven Sisters Falls Viewpoint, district police chief Vivek Syiem said in a statement.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle were brought to Sohra police station where it was ascertained that one of the occupants was a Bangladeshi national namely Robiul Islam (32), a resident of Tengra Khali, Paderhat, Pirojpur, Bangladesh, the police also said. He is working as an electrician in Bangalore and wanted to go to Bangladesh. It appears he has been using the route regularly, he informed while adding the two touts who ferried him were also apprehended namely Sujit Hajong (32) and Ravi Singh (38), both from Ichamati. They had facilitated his movement, the police added.

Interrogation is on to ascertain more information. A case under The Foreigners Act is being taken up, the police further said. (NNN)