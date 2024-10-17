22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Bank robbed in Manipur’s Kakching

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 16: A public sector bank was robbed at gunpoint in Manipur’s Kakching district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened at the branch of UCO Bank in Kakching Bazar around 3 pm, they said.

CCTV footage showed masked men forcing the unarmed guard and bankers to guide them inside the branch, they added.

As per preliminary calculations, not more than Rs 6 lakh in cash was robbed from the bank, officials said.

An investigation is underway, they said. Police said that were searching for those behind the robbery. (PTI)

