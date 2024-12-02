Poi Pee Mau Tai: Deputy CM releases book, unveils Pagoda Marathon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: The vibrant celebration of Poi Pee Mau Tai 2119 in Namsai witnessed a cultural milestone with the release of the book “Folk Life & Folk Customs of Tai Khamti Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh” by Dr. Kiron C. Borah, Principal of Mahabhodi College, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced on Monday.

The event brought together leaders, scholars, and community members in a shared appreciation of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Deputy Chief Minister Mein expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Borah for his dedication to documenting the Tai Khamti community’s traditional beliefs, customs, and practices.

“This remarkable work ensures that our younger generation stays connected to their roots and gains a deeper appreciation for the customs that define our culture,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of preserving heritage while moving forward.

In addition to the book launch, the event also featured the unveiling of the logo and T-shirt for the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025, symbolizing the unity and spirit of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Tai Khamti Calendar 2025 was also launched, offering a unique tribute to the vibrant traditions of the Tai Khamti community.

Prominent dignitaries graced the occasion, including Advisor for Education & Home Shri Mutchu Mithi, Advisor for Health & Family Welfare and Trade & Commerce Dr. Mohesh Chai, and MLA from Raga Shri Rotom Tebin, who joined as special guests.

Deputy CM Mein called on the people to take pride in their traditions and work collectively to preserve them for future generations.

“Let us honor our heritage while progressing together with unity and pride,” he urged, reflecting the spirit of the festival.