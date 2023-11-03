BJP hopes to form govt in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 2: The BJP, which has just one legislator in the
Mizoram Assembly, on Thursday said it hoped to form the
next government in the northeastern state on its own.
If the people of Mizoram give a fractured verdict, then the
saffron party is ready to forge an alliance with either the
ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which is already a part of
the NDA, or the main opposition party, Zoram People’s
Movement (ZPM), whosoever gets more seats.
The BJP is contesting in 23 seats in the 40-member Mizoram
assembly elections on November 7. In 2018, it had contested
in 39 constituencies and won one seat, opening its account
for the first time in the state assembly.
“Our campaigning is going very well. People are accepting
our stand on various issues and understanding our policies.
We hope to form the government on our own this time,”
Mizoram BJP president (in-charge) Vanupa Zathang told PTI
in an interview here.
He claimed that the opposition’s “propaganda” branding BJP
as an anti-Christian party hasn’t worked and the people of
Mizoram don’t look at it in that way.
“We have explained our stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)
and Article 371G of the Constitution. The UCC is still under
examination by the Law Commission. We have nothing more
to say on this,” Zathang said.
On the opposition’s allegation of possible dilution of Article
371G, he said the party has explained to people the special
provision for Mizoram and that it is a permanent clause, not
a temporary one like Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.
Article 371G of the Indian Constitution is a special provision
for Mizoram. It states that no central law relating to religious
or social practices, customary law and procedure, and
ownership and transfer of land will be applicable unless the
Mizoram Legislative Assembly ratifies it.
Asked about the BJP’s stand if it fails to get a simple majority
and Mizoram has a hung Assembly, Zathang said, “In such a
situation, we will support the MNF if it remains with the NDA.
If ZPM gets more seats than MNF, then BJP will have no
difficulties in going with them.”
He, however, ruled out a coalition government of all the
three non-Congress parties — BJP, MNF and ZPM.
“I don’t see that happening. But if that happens, then a
decision has to be taken by our central leadership. We are
open to any party except the Congress,” Zathang asserted.
On the Myanmar refugee crisis, which became a flashpoint
between the central and state governments, Zathang
declined to comment.
“We never discussed it in the party. Regarding the internally
displaced people from Manipur, our stand is clear that they
are our brothers and sisters. But this is not an issue in the
elections,” he added.
In September, the MNF-ruled Mizoram government had
refused to collect biometric details of Myanmar refugees
saying the same could lead to discrimination. Before that, it
had rejected the Centre’s directive to push back the refugees.
However, in July this year, a pilot project of recording
biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all the
11 districts of the state. More than 31,000 refugees have
taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 after the
Myanmar military junta staged a coup in the neighbouring
country.
On October 27, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda
released his party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls in
Mizoram, making a host of promises such as a 33 per cent
reservation for women in government jobs and investigation
into alleged corruption in a social welfare scheme of the MNF
government.
In the 70-page ‘Vision Document’, the BJP went big on
promises aimed at attracting women voters, who play a
significant role in Mizoram’s society. (PTI)