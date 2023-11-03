BJP hopes to form govt in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 2: The BJP, which has just one legislator in the

Mizoram Assembly, on Thursday said it hoped to form the

next government in the northeastern state on its own.

If the people of Mizoram give a fractured verdict, then the

saffron party is ready to forge an alliance with either the

ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which is already a part of

the NDA, or the main opposition party, Zoram People’s

Movement (ZPM), whosoever gets more seats.

The BJP is contesting in 23 seats in the 40-member Mizoram

assembly elections on November 7. In 2018, it had contested

in 39 constituencies and won one seat, opening its account

for the first time in the state assembly.

“Our campaigning is going very well. People are accepting

our stand on various issues and understanding our policies.

We hope to form the government on our own this time,”

Mizoram BJP president (in-charge) Vanupa Zathang told PTI

in an interview here.

He claimed that the opposition’s “propaganda” branding BJP

as an anti-Christian party hasn’t worked and the people of

Mizoram don’t look at it in that way.

“We have explained our stand on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

and Article 371G of the Constitution. The UCC is still under

examination by the Law Commission. We have nothing more

to say on this,” Zathang said.

On the opposition’s allegation of possible dilution of Article

371G, he said the party has explained to people the special

provision for Mizoram and that it is a permanent clause, not

a temporary one like Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

- Advertisement -

Article 371G of the Indian Constitution is a special provision

for Mizoram. It states that no central law relating to religious

or social practices, customary law and procedure, and

ownership and transfer of land will be applicable unless the

Mizoram Legislative Assembly ratifies it.

Asked about the BJP’s stand if it fails to get a simple majority

and Mizoram has a hung Assembly, Zathang said, “In such a

situation, we will support the MNF if it remains with the NDA.

If ZPM gets more seats than MNF, then BJP will have no

difficulties in going with them.”

He, however, ruled out a coalition government of all the

three non-Congress parties — BJP, MNF and ZPM.

“I don’t see that happening. But if that happens, then a

decision has to be taken by our central leadership. We are

open to any party except the Congress,” Zathang asserted.

On the Myanmar refugee crisis, which became a flashpoint

between the central and state governments, Zathang

declined to comment.

“We never discussed it in the party. Regarding the internally

displaced people from Manipur, our stand is clear that they

are our brothers and sisters. But this is not an issue in the

elections,” he added.

In September, the MNF-ruled Mizoram government had

refused to collect biometric details of Myanmar refugees

saying the same could lead to discrimination. Before that, it

had rejected the Centre’s directive to push back the refugees.

However, in July this year, a pilot project of recording

biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all the

11 districts of the state. More than 31,000 refugees have

taken shelter in Mizoram since February 2021 after the

Myanmar military junta staged a coup in the neighbouring

country.

On October 27, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda

released his party’s manifesto for the Assembly polls in

Mizoram, making a host of promises such as a 33 per cent

reservation for women in government jobs and investigation

into alleged corruption in a social welfare scheme of the MNF

government.

In the 70-page ‘Vision Document’, the BJP went big on

promises aimed at attracting women voters, who play a

significant role in Mizoram’s society. (PTI)