BJP-NDPP alliance still strong, says Nagaland minister

HT Bureau

KOHIMA, July 17: Amid reports of growing differences over the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections held in June, Nagaland minister and senior BJP leader, Temjen Imna Along, asserted that the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) in the state remains robust.

Speaking to the media during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state executive meeting at IMC Hall in Dimapur, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along stated that the relationship between the PDA’s two alliance partners – Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP – remains strong.

“Everything is good and the PDA alliance is going very strong,” the Nagaland minister said.

The recently elected BJP councillors of the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) had previously expressed concerns over the conduct of their coalition partner, the NDPP, especially during the elections where the two parties contested head-to-head in several wards.

The councillors further alleged that the NDPP selected the chairperson and deputy chairperson without consulting BJP elected councillors, depriving them of the opportunity to propose their own candidates.

In response to these concerns, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along mentioned that the BJP had submitted a petition within the spirit of the PDA alliance, requesting responsibilities for all BJP councillors who won during the ULB election.

“It will take time, there will be further considerations, our central leaders are there,” he said.