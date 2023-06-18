23.9 C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
BJP office vandalised in Manipur

By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, June 17 (NNN): A local office of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vandalized as agitating people continue to indulge in vandalism and arson activities in the strife-torn Manipur.

Reports said that a group of people, mostly womenfolk stormed the office of the BJP Thongju Mandal police at Khongman Okram Chuthek in Imphal East district and ransacked the furniture in the office last night, around 11.30 pm.

They ransacked the documents, portraits of party leaders and others including party flags and burnt outside the office premises.

The BJP Mandal office is on the first floor and the ground floor is used as a market shed. Nearby, there is an electric transformer.

A police source, however, said the miscreants tried to set fire to the office but timely intervention by the security forces detailed in the area prevented them.

The security forces resorted to firing several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. There was no report of any casualty in the melee.

The ransacked BJP Mandal office lies within the Thongju Assembly constituency.It can be mentioned that the residence of Union minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr RK Ranjan is also within the same Thongju Assembly constituency.

Before the vandalism, the people converged at the party office and chanted various slogans while blaming the BJP which is in power both at the Centre and in the state behind the unrest in the state.

