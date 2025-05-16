22.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 16, 2025
type here...

BJP trying to take credit for success of Armed Forces: TPCC president

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, May 15: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday claimed that the BJP was trying to take credit for the Armed Forces success in Operation Sindoor.

Saha said the Armed Forces had launched precision attacks on terror facilities in the neighbouring country, but suddenly the hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud of the role of our Armed Forces, but now the BJP is trying to take mileage from the success in Operation Sindoor by organising Tiranga Yatra,” he told a press conference here.

Related Posts:

“The 140 crore people wanted a decisive fight against Pakistan-sponsored terror in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent tourists were gunned down by terrorists. Even all the political parties had mandated the government to get rid of the perennial problem by eliminating the roots of terrorism,” he said.

“We want to know why military actions were stopped suddenly when the Armed Forces were on a mission to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan? The Congress demands a special session of Parliament to discuss why military actions were stopped suddenly,” he said.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, “When our Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan, the morale of the country was high. After only three days, the targeted operation was declared suspended by Modi-ji’s friend…,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“A big opportunity was lost… Pakistan was about to kneel down before the Indian Armed Forces had Operation Sindoor continued for three more days,” he said. (PTI)

10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Massive Tiranga Yatra held in Namsai to honour Indian armed forces...

The Hills Times -
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking