BJP trying to take credit for success of Armed Forces: TPCC president

AGARTALA, May 15: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha on Thursday claimed that the BJP was trying to take credit for the Armed Forces success in Operation Sindoor.

Saha said the Armed Forces had launched precision attacks on terror facilities in the neighbouring country, but suddenly the hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping military actions following talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations of both sides on the afternoon of May 10.

- Advertisement -

“We are proud of the role of our Armed Forces, but now the BJP is trying to take mileage from the success in Operation Sindoor by organising Tiranga Yatra,” he told a press conference here.

“The 140 crore people wanted a decisive fight against Pakistan-sponsored terror in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent tourists were gunned down by terrorists. Even all the political parties had mandated the government to get rid of the perennial problem by eliminating the roots of terrorism,” he said.

“We want to know why military actions were stopped suddenly when the Armed Forces were on a mission to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan? The Congress demands a special session of Parliament to discuss why military actions were stopped suddenly,” he said.

Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said, “When our Armed Forces had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan, the morale of the country was high. After only three days, the targeted operation was declared suspended by Modi-ji’s friend…,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“A big opportunity was lost… Pakistan was about to kneel down before the Indian Armed Forces had Operation Sindoor continued for three more days,” he said. (PTI)