BTR govt announces new educational initiatives for student welfare

Initiatives include mandatory DMIT, ₹5 lakh insurance cover, and compulsory yoga training in colleges across BTR.

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 27: The government of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has announced a series of educational initiatives aimed at promoting holistic development and student welfare across academic institutions in the region.

The information was shared during a press briefing held at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar.

Executive Member Wilson Hasda and BTC Education Director Jagadish Prasad Brahma stated that under the leadership of BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, the administration has taken several progressive steps for the academic and personal growth of students in the region.

Among the key initiatives is the mandatory implementation of the Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT) for students from Class 5 to 12 in both government and private institutions.

This test is intended to help students and parents identify innate talents, learning styles, and cognitive strengths, thereby assisting in more informed academic and career decisions.

The government will also provide insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for students enrolled in degree and postgraduate courses, offering financial protection in emergencies and ensuring greater peace of mind for families.

To further promote physical fitness, mental wellness, and discipline, yoga training will be made compulsory in all colleges under BTR.

These initiatives are part of the government’s broader commitment to nurturing a secure and supportive academic environment.

Hasda also highlighted ongoing efforts for overall societal development through various human well-being programmes.

He noted the positive response to the Bodofa UN Brahma Super 50 Mission for UPSC/APSC aspirants, under which many students have availed free coaching opportunities at reputed institutions.