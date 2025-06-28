Home Assam Rare conjoined leaf collection by Dhubri artist Pradip Kumar Ghosh draws attention

Rare conjoined leaf collection by Dhubri artist Pradip Kumar Ghosh draws attention

The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DHUBRI, June 27: Pradip Kumar Ghosh, a veteran artist from Dhubri, has drawn widespread attention with his exceptionally rare collection of conjoined leaves.

Known for his commitment to sustainable art, Ghosh’s latest collection has generated significant public interest.

According to available information, Ghosh has spent years gathering conjoined leaves from various locations.

His collection includes fused leaves of Mango, Guava, Banyan, Kadam, Bay leaf, Sacred fig, and several other species.

The natural occurrence of conjoined leaves, in which two leaves grow in a fused form, is considered rare, making the collection particularly unique.

A resident of Dhubri, Ghosh has earned a reputation over the past decade for his innovative work in sustainable art.

He is known for creating intricate idols using discarded materials such as sugarcane waste, old cycle tubes, plastic bottles, coconut fibre, and defunct home lighting systems.

Ghosh’s artistic efforts underscore the importance of recycling and environmental consciousness.

Reflecting on the significance of his collection, he said, “In Hinduism, we pray to trees, mountains, rivers, stones, snakes, animals, etc., as forms of God. Trees are the natural source of energy. They take carbon dioxide emanating from us and give oxygen required for our survival.”

Ghosh’s conjoined leaf collection is not only an artistic achievement but also a tribute to nature and its vital role in human life.

His work continues to serve as a message of environmental awareness and inspires the community to adopt a more respectful and thoughtful view of nature and waste materials.

