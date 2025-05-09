BJP’s N Zangura sworn in as chief of Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram

AIZAWL, May 8: BJP leader N Zangura was sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram, an official said.

Zangura replaced Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader V Zirsanga, who was sworn in as the CEM on February 27.

Lawngtlai district’s additional deputy commissioner David Lalrinawma administered the oath of office and secrecy to Zangura at the council’s conference hall in Lawngtlai, the official said.

With the swearing-in of Zangura, the BJP is currently in power in all three ADCs in Mizoram, although it formed a coalition executive committee with the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the LADC.

After taking oath as the CEM, Zangura said the new council is committed to serving the people of LADC, keeping aside personal interests.

He called for collective support for the success of the new executive body and vowed to work towards regional progress.

Zangura was appointed the CEM by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on May 2 and was asked to secure a vote of confidence within 10 days.

He is the fifth person to become the CEM in the current term of LADC since December 2020.

The BJP and MNF had recently tied up and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), unseating the two-month-old ZPM-led executive committee headed by V Zirsanga.

The UDA claimed that it has the support of 13 members — two of the BJP and 11 of the MNF — in the 25-member council.

Lone Congress member C Lalhmuanthanga also supported the UDA, state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said.

The ZPM now has 11 members.

Meanwhile, the Lai Students’ Association (LSA) has been protesting, demanding fresh elections to the council because of the instability it is facing.

The organisation, which has been picketing outside LADC and the deputy commissioner’s office since Tuesday, said it would intensify its agitation to ensure the dissolution of the council.

LSA general secretary Matthew Lalhumliana Fanchun said the LADC has witnessed toppling of executive committees at least five times in the current term, which has crippled governance and hampered development works.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), prohibiting assembly of more than five persons in the LADC Complex and New Vengpui areas in Lawngtlai town.

The LADC is one of the three autonomous district councils in the state that govern at the local level. It was created in 1972 to govern areas where Lai tribals live. (PTI)