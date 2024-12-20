16 C
BSF ADG visits border areas of Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Dec 19: BSF Additional Director General (ADG) Ravi Gandhi visited border areas of Tripura’s Dhalai and Sepahijala districts to review the security scenario and operational preparedness of the border guarding force.

The BSF ADG who is on a two-day visit to Tripura accompanied by Tripura chief secretary J K Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan visited Ambassa in Dhalai district and one border outpost (BOP) in Sepahijala district on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Gandhi discussed issues pertaining to effective border management including intense domination of border, joint operation with police and other intelligence to prevent trans border crime, action against touts facilitating illegal migration, with state government officials and police, the release said.

He also called on Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the release said.

The BSF ADG briefed the governor about the prevailing security scenario along the Indo-Bangla border border and operational preparedness of the border guards, it said.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the BSF in the northeastern state for maintaining peace and security in the region and emphasised the importance of enhanced coordination between state agencies and BSF to address emerging challenges. (PTI)

