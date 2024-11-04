Call for better infrastructure, traditional dress code in Tripura schools, colleges

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 3: The Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) the students body of Tipra Motha Party, met Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu demanding establishment of libraries, providing good infrastructures including all the basic facilities to the students and making Rignai a traditional dress code twice in a week in all the educational institutions.

- Advertisement -

The TISF in the memorandum said that as a student federation body they observed many disadvantaged points are redraw the future generations at very far from.

“As a state representatives we all around the schools and colleges of the state and found looks different small issues are creating major issues in about the students carrier and needs. As student federation body we observed that there are many schools in the state but the schools only having the name of a study center but it is not have any particular materials of a schools needs. We all know school, Colleges and study centers are made for every single student where belongings from any religion, community, caste and tribe can join and can earn the same knowledge under a roof of institutions”, the memorandum reads.

It said that after visiting every colleges and most of the schools there are not a single room arrangements of the study materials which are the main source of the students, no proper rest rooms for girls and boys, no proper drinking water managements the basic needs of human beings, as same no proper sitting arrangements and schools without proper needs of electricity, without proper education facilities if we say in a single word.

“Establishment of libraries in every schools where the students basic needs may get relief in a large number. We strongly demand for the compulsory traditional Dress code (RIGNAI) for every school, college’s and education institutions at least twice in a week. “RIGNAI” attire known as identity of our state and our rich custom from so long reflects our state and identity by it’s self”, the TISF demands.

- Advertisement -

They have also demanded to the Governor in making of proper Scholl by providing the student good Infrastructures in every schools and education institutions by providing good sitting arrangements, water connectivity, proper restrooms especially for girls, proper Class rooms and every single needs the students are deserved without any negligence.

“We the Tripuri’s always respect others and step forward without expecting from so far. We acknowledged for the same in every education institutions without any fall in regural way. All this issues are can easily solved by anytime for the people’s of the state and the future generations can deserved it as their rights as a student of nation”, it added.