Guwahati
Monday, December 30, 2024
CCTVs installation in Tripura schools underway phase wise; Govt tells High Court

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 29: The Tripura Government has submitted before the High Court of the state that the government is in process of ensuring that safety concerns of the children by installation of CCTV’s at vantage positions in the school.

The government said this while Tripura High Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to ensure safety and security measures in schools across the state.

The PIL was field by Advocate Kundan Pandey and heard by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit.

As per the hearing it indicates that in eight districts of Tripura comprising 4905 schools, only 218 schools have CCTV cameras installed.

“Further averments as to the information sought by the petitioner-in-person under RTI have been delineated 0 of the additional counter-affidavit. Statement has also been made that under the new Education Policy, 2020, guidelines on school safety and security has been shared by the District Education Officers concerned with all the stake holders’ school management in the matter of safety and security of the children studying in the school”, the high court order reads.

It the order it was mentioned that during the hearing Learned Government Advocate SM Chakraborti and Kohinoor N Bhattacharya has also conveyed that there are various categories of children identified from the weaker sections under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 in respect of whom notification dated July 15 of 2022 has been issued by the State to provide them the legal entitlements.

“Learned Government Advocate submits that the government is in process of ensuring that safety concerns of the children by installation of CCTV’s at vantage positions in the school are taken up and installed in a phased manner. However, he submits that so far as the privately managed schools are concerned, the State has issued guidelines as per the National Education Policy, 2020. He submits that the deliberation would be held with the State Officials on the issue of installation of CCTV cameras by the privately managed schools”, the order reads.

Learned Advocate General has also appeared and submitted that the matter would be taken up with the competent authority under the State.

However the next hearing would be held on February 06 of 2025.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
