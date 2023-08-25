Pioneer of Nagaland state Dr Imkongliba Ao remembered

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 24: Dr Imkongliba Ao Martyrdom Day was
observed at Raj Bhavan in Kohima, along with the family
members of the martyr, with governor La Ganesan leading in
paying floral tributes at the bust of Ao.
The programme was held at the Dr Imkongliba memorial hall at
the Raj Bhavan with the family members of the martyr, Kohima
Aor Telongjem and Aonokpu Village Council in attendance.
Speaking at the occasion, Ganesan said that Dr Ao was a
pioneer and a great visionary leader who was a beacon of light
during the darkest period of turmoil in the history of Nagaland
and helped pave the way for the creation of Nagaland as the
16 th state of the Indian Union.
He said the people of Nagaland must remain grateful for the
contribution and sacrifices of its pioneers and hoped that
they will continue to be an inspiration.
Saying that significant strides have been made towards the
common quest for peace and progress in the state in recent
times, Ganesan urged people to rekindle their commitment and
endeavour toward fulfilling their shared vision of a progressive
and thriving state as envisioned by the pioneers and founding
fathers of the state.
Tali Longkumer, IAS (Retd) son of Dr Ao, expressed gratitude to
the governor for honouring the memory of his father who was
martyred for the cause of the integration of the country.
Longkumer said his father led the Naga delegation to Delhi
where the 16-Point Agreement was thrashed out with the
government of India. He added that the agreement still remains
as one of the most significant agreements that have firmly
stood the test of time.
Longkumer remembered his father as a very practical man who
feared god and believed that peace was the only way to a
better life for people. He said it was with this conviction that he
accepted the tremendous responsibilities as the first president
of the Naga People’s Convention.
Vice president of Kohima Aor Telongjem Moa Jamir and
Aonokpu Village Council chairman Alemmeren also spoke on
the occasion.