Pioneer of Nagaland state Dr Imkongliba Ao remembered

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 24: Dr Imkongliba Ao Martyrdom Day was

observed at Raj Bhavan in Kohima, along with the family

members of the martyr, with governor La Ganesan leading in

paying floral tributes at the bust of Ao.

The programme was held at the Dr Imkongliba memorial hall at

the Raj Bhavan with the family members of the martyr, Kohima

Aor Telongjem and Aonokpu Village Council in attendance.

Speaking at the occasion, Ganesan said that Dr Ao was a

pioneer and a great visionary leader who was a beacon of light

during the darkest period of turmoil in the history of Nagaland

and helped pave the way for the creation of Nagaland as the

16 th state of the Indian Union.

He said the people of Nagaland must remain grateful for the

contribution and sacrifices of its pioneers and hoped that

they will continue to be an inspiration.

Saying that significant strides have been made towards the

common quest for peace and progress in the state in recent

times, Ganesan urged people to rekindle their commitment and

endeavour toward fulfilling their shared vision of a progressive

and thriving state as envisioned by the pioneers and founding

fathers of the state.

Tali Longkumer, IAS (Retd) son of Dr Ao, expressed gratitude to

the governor for honouring the memory of his father who was

martyred for the cause of the integration of the country.

Longkumer said his father led the Naga delegation to Delhi

where the 16-Point Agreement was thrashed out with the

government of India. He added that the agreement still remains

as one of the most significant agreements that have firmly

stood the test of time.

Longkumer remembered his father as a very practical man who

feared god and believed that peace was the only way to a

better life for people. He said it was with this conviction that he

accepted the tremendous responsibilities as the first president

of the Naga People’s Convention.

Vice president of Kohima Aor Telongjem Moa Jamir and

Aonokpu Village Council chairman Alemmeren also spoke on

the occasion.