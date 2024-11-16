Central allocation quadruples in for Northeast in 10 years, Says Scindia

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 15: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted the unprecedented development in the Northeast under the Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala on Friday, Scindia emphasised that fund allocation for the region has increased fourfold over the last decade compared to the UPA era.

“The Prime Minister envisions the Northeast as India’s growth engine. Over the past ten years, the region has witnessed remarkable progress. The budget allocation for the Northeast has jumped from Rs 24,000 crore under the UPA regime to approximately Rs 1,03,000 crore today. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to regional development,” Scindia said.

He noted that infrastructure projects in the region have gained significant momentum. “In the last 65 years, about 10,000 km of National Highways were built. However, post-2014, more than 5,000 km of highways have been constructed under the current government. Rail connectivity, once limited to just three states, is set to expand to all Northeastern states within the next 2-3 years. Similarly, in the aviation sector, the number of airports has grown from nine to 17, ensuring improved connectivity for the region,” he stated.

Tripura, in particular, has made remarkable strides under Chief Minister Manik Saha’s leadership. Scindia shared key economic data showcasing the state’s growth trajectory.

“Tripura’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has risen to nearly Rs 90,000 crore, with per capita GDP increasing by 15%. The state’s per capita income now stands at Rs 1,06,000. During the Congress-led UPA government (2004–2014), Tripura received Rs 8,900 crore as tax devolution. In the last decade under PM Modi, this has surged to Rs 47,160 crore—a fivefold increase. Similarly, Grant-in-Aid funds for Tripura have risen from Rs 31,285 crore (2004–2014) to Rs 62,000 crore (2014–2024),” he said.

Scindia also outlined the progress made under the 4G saturation project, which aims to enhance digital connectivity across the region.

“Tripura will see the installation of 119 mobile towers under this project, of which 90 are already operational. The remaining towers are expected to be completed by June. This initiative is part of a Rs 500 crore package for Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya,” he informed.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring holistic development across the Northeast, making it a critical contributor to India’s growth story.