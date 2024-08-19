29 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
Centre allocates Rs 18 crores to promote Manipuri script, language

NortheastNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, the titular king of Manipur and a member of Rajya Sabha, has expressed his appreciation for the Central Government’s recent allocation of Rs 18 crores as the first installment towards promoting the Manipuri language and its script, a press release informed on Sunday.

The titular king stated that the funding initiative recognizes the ancient heritage of the Manipuri language, which has been utilized for more than 2,000 years, as documented in the royal chronicles of Manipur.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Maharaja Sanajaoba wrote, “Modi Govt allocates Rs.18 Crores as 1st Installment to promote our language Manipuri & script recognising the use of this Language & script more than 2000 yrs in our Royal Chronicles.”

He emphasized the importance of this initiative, indicating that it represents an official acknowledgment of the language’s historical and cultural significance.

“Positively, we are approaching very near to achieve our language as Classical Language Status”, he remarked.

This initiative is regarded as a substantial support for the cultural heritage of Manipur, reflecting the central government’s dedication to the preservation of regional languages and scripts throughout India.

