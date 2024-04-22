CM Rio lauds dedication of civil servants to public service

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: Chief minister Neiphiu Rio greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day. In a message, he lauded the dedication of civil servants to public service, which contributes to our Nation’s progress.

Chief minister Rio hoped that they remain committed to upholding the dignity and integrity of the Nation. The Government of India celebrates National Civil Services Day on April 21 every year in India every year to acknowledge and honour the work of civil servants engaged in public service who are the backbone of the nation’s administration. This day commemorates the address by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India where he referred to civil servants as the steel frame of India.