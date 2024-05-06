24.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

COCOMI organises events one year of ethnic conflict

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, May 5:  Various civil society organizations organized events on Friday to mark one year of the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Among others, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) hosted an event in Iboyaima Shumang Leela Sanglen, Palace Compound in Imphal to commemorate the ”365th day of the ongoing Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorist Aggression in Manipur”.

- Advertisement -

The event passed a four-point resolution which the first point stated that immediate prioritization of issues of uncontrolled illegal immigration by updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to effectively end the crisis.

The second point stated that the Government of India must acknowledge and recognize the “issue of narco-terrorism and its severe ramifications on the age-old ethnic harmony, economy, and ecology currently faced by the indigenous people of Manipur”.

The COCOMI also reaffirmed its demand that the Government of India to immediately declare all armed groups under the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement as “terrorist” organizations in alignment with the decision taken by the Government of Manipur.

The Centre must cease picking and choosing terrorist groups as “Good Terrorists” and “Bad Terrorists” merely to serve its vested geopolitical and internal security interests by victimizing the indigenous civilian population of Manipur, the fourth point read. (NNN)

Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Governor launches ‘School on Wheels’ for children staying in relief...

The Hills Times -
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa