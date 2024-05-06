COCOMI organises events one year of ethnic conflict

IMPHAL, May 5: Various civil society organizations organized events on Friday to mark one year of the ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Among others, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) hosted an event in Iboyaima Shumang Leela Sanglen, Palace Compound in Imphal to commemorate the ”365th day of the ongoing Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorist Aggression in Manipur”.

The event passed a four-point resolution which the first point stated that immediate prioritization of issues of uncontrolled illegal immigration by updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to effectively end the crisis.

The second point stated that the Government of India must acknowledge and recognize the “issue of narco-terrorism and its severe ramifications on the age-old ethnic harmony, economy, and ecology currently faced by the indigenous people of Manipur”.

The COCOMI also reaffirmed its demand that the Government of India to immediately declare all armed groups under the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement as “terrorist” organizations in alignment with the decision taken by the Government of Manipur.

The Centre must cease picking and choosing terrorist groups as “Good Terrorists” and “Bad Terrorists” merely to serve its vested geopolitical and internal security interests by victimizing the indigenous civilian population of Manipur, the fourth point read. (NNN)