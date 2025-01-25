15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 25, 2025
type here...

People still unaware of root cause of crisis in Manipur: N Biren Singh

Role played by Shumang Leela artistes during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating mass awareness recalled

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Jan 24: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that many people are still unaware of the root cause of the present “unprecedented crisis” in Manipur and are often carried away by emotions.  He expressed hope that through the medium of shumang leela (courtyard drama), the public can be made aware of the core issues of the present crisis.

Biren said this while attending the award presentation of 21st Shumang Leela Ningtham Kumhei, 2024-2025 and presentation of “3rd May” (Shumang Leela Play) held at Th. Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal today. The programme was organised by the Manipur State Shumang Leela Council.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, Biren Singh appreciated the contributions made by artistes to the society during these difficult times in the State.

Related Posts:

The chief minister maintained that the State Government has always been providing support to artistes of the State. He also said that Ratan Thiyam was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award acknowledging his contribution in the field of art and culture during the celebration of the 54th Statehood Day, 2025.

N Biren Singh further recalled the role played by Shumang Leela artistes during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating mass awareness. He continued that people were earlier reluctant to vaccinate themselves. During that time, he consulted popular artists for organising street plays to create awareness on the importance of vaccination, he added.

N Biren Singh then informed that the government had already allocated an amount of around Rs. 2.5 crore for the upgradation of the Th. Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen to the modern standard.

- Advertisement -

Ratan Thiyam, a renowned Indian playwright and theatre director, praised the government for taking welfare initiatives to support the artists of the State. He added that the tourism sector of the State will play a crucial role in the process of cultural integration to showcase unity in diversity, he said. (NNN)

Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam
7 Largest Snakes in the World
7 Largest Snakes in the World
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

25 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Assam 7 Largest Snakes in the World Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam