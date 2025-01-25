People still unaware of root cause of crisis in Manipur: N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Jan 24: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that many people are still unaware of the root cause of the present “unprecedented crisis” in Manipur and are often carried away by emotions. He expressed hope that through the medium of shumang leela (courtyard drama), the public can be made aware of the core issues of the present crisis.

Biren said this while attending the award presentation of 21st Shumang Leela Ningtham Kumhei, 2024-2025 and presentation of “3rd May” (Shumang Leela Play) held at Th. Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal today. The programme was organised by the Manipur State Shumang Leela Council.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, Biren Singh appreciated the contributions made by artistes to the society during these difficult times in the State.

The chief minister maintained that the State Government has always been providing support to artistes of the State. He also said that Ratan Thiyam was honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award acknowledging his contribution in the field of art and culture during the celebration of the 54th Statehood Day, 2025.

N Biren Singh further recalled the role played by Shumang Leela artistes during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating mass awareness. He continued that people were earlier reluctant to vaccinate themselves. During that time, he consulted popular artists for organising street plays to create awareness on the importance of vaccination, he added.

N Biren Singh then informed that the government had already allocated an amount of around Rs. 2.5 crore for the upgradation of the Th. Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen to the modern standard.

- Advertisement -

Ratan Thiyam, a renowned Indian playwright and theatre director, praised the government for taking welfare initiatives to support the artists of the State. He added that the tourism sector of the State will play a crucial role in the process of cultural integration to showcase unity in diversity, he said. (NNN)