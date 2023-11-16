Community level activities held in Meghalaya

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The Meghalaya Early Childhood
Development Mission (MECDM), in collaboration with the
departments of social welfare and the Meghalaya State Rural
Livelihood Society (NRLM), organised a series of community-
level activities dedicated to raising awareness about the rights,
education, and welfare of children across the State.
Aligned with the United Nations Children’s Day theme for this
year, ‘For every child, every right,’ the Mission underscored its
commitment to achieving holistic development for all children
in Meghalaya. The event featured a range of engaging activities
designed to celebrate Children’s Day and promote Early
Childhood Development.
Activities included dance and music sessions, drawing
competitions, musical chairs, spoon and marble races, jumping
frog, breaking the balloons, and prize distribution. These
initiatives were led by Village Organizations (VOs) in
collaboration with Anganwadi workers, all centered around the
theme of Early Childhood Development.
In some areas, special attention was given to educating
children on essential topics such as proper handwashing,
understanding the rights of children, and distinguishing
between good touch and bad touch. Notably, the mothers of
children in Thaiem Village, Mawshynrat, West Khasi Hills took a
pledge to ensure nutritious food and quality education for their
children. Going above and beyond, Phudmuri-1,2,3
demonstrated exceptional community support by providing
refreshments, a gesture made possible through the
contributions of Anganwadi Workers (AWWs).