Community level activities held in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The Meghalaya Early Childhood

Development Mission (MECDM), in collaboration with the

departments of social welfare and the Meghalaya State Rural

Livelihood Society (NRLM), organised a series of community-

level activities dedicated to raising awareness about the rights,

education, and welfare of children across the State.

Aligned with the United Nations Children’s Day theme for this

year, ‘For every child, every right,’ the Mission underscored its

commitment to achieving holistic development for all children

in Meghalaya. The event featured a range of engaging activities

designed to celebrate Children’s Day and promote Early

Childhood Development.

Activities included dance and music sessions, drawing

competitions, musical chairs, spoon and marble races, jumping

frog, breaking the balloons, and prize distribution. These

initiatives were led by Village Organizations (VOs) in

collaboration with Anganwadi workers, all centered around the

theme of Early Childhood Development.

In some areas, special attention was given to educating

children on essential topics such as proper handwashing,

understanding the rights of children, and distinguishing

between good touch and bad touch. Notably, the mothers of

children in Thaiem Village, Mawshynrat, West Khasi Hills took a

pledge to ensure nutritious food and quality education for their

children. Going above and beyond, Phudmuri-1,2,3

demonstrated exceptional community support by providing

refreshments, a gesture made possible through the

contributions of Anganwadi Workers (AWWs).