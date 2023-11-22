Computer training lab inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 21: As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the

Red Shield Division of Indian Army established inaugurated

and handed over a Computer Training Laboratory (CTL) at

Government High School, Shakabama in Kohima District of

Nagaland. The laboratory is equipped with five computers

with accessories, and requisite furniture, aimed at enhancing

the computer and IT knowledge of the students. The

inauguration was attended by the village council, teaching

staff of the school and students. This initiative of Indian Army

is expected to contribute significantly to the educational

development of the students in the region.