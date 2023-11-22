Computer training lab inaugurated

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 21: As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the
Red Shield Division of Indian Army established inaugurated
and handed over a Computer Training Laboratory (CTL) at
Government High School, Shakabama in Kohima District of
Nagaland. The laboratory is equipped with five computers
with accessories, and requisite furniture, aimed at enhancing
the computer and IT knowledge of the students. The
inauguration was attended by the village council, teaching
staff of the school and students. This initiative of Indian Army
is expected to contribute significantly to the educational
development of the students in the region.