Cong confident of forming next govt in Centre: NPCC working president Theunuo

KOHIMA, Sept 8: The Congress in Nagaland has expressed confidence that the party with opposition

bloc INDIA’s support will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) working president Khriedi Theunuo, while addressing a

commemorative programme to mark the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, said

majority of the citizens are of the view that the party will bring relief to people.

“Increase in the cost of living has affected people throughout the nation. Majority of the citizens are of

the view that it is the Congress which can bring relief to people,” he said

“INDIA, the opposition front announced by leaders of 26 parties to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha

elections, will form the next government,” he added.

With regard to Nagaland, Theunuo said once INDIA, which has the Congress as one of the partners, wins

the LS elections, the party will return to power in the state as well.

Meanwhile, reacting on the proposed change of name of India to Bharat, he said, “The BJP is scared of

opposition parties coming together under the banner of INDIA.”

NPCC president Supongmeren Jamir said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress found that people

throughout the country want a change as they have suffered enough under the BJP-led government

since 2014. (PTI)