Congress confident of forming government in Mizoram after elections

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 29: The Congress party’s state president, Lalsawta, confidently stated that his party will form the next government in Mizoram and pledged to create jobs for 1 lakh individuals.

Speaking at a public gathering in Maubawk, in his Aizawl West-III constituency, Lalsawta called for the removal of the BJP from the Centre and its ‘ally’ MNF from the state. He expressed optimism about the Congress coming to power, citing reports from various parts of the state.

Apart from job creation, Lalsawta also promised that the Congress would provide health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakhs for each family without a regular government employee. These promises were included in the party’s election manifesto.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly is scheduled for November 7, with vote counting to occur on December 3.

The MNF, a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and a constituent of the NDA at the Centre, does not cooperate with the BJP in Mizoram.