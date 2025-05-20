Conrad K. Sangma becomes first CM to visit Tangmang

SHILLONG, May 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited Tangmang village under the Pynursla sub-division in East Khasi Hills on Saturday, marking the first time a sitting chief minister has set foot in the village.

Tangmang village, known for its over two-century-old heritage, was founded by settlers seeking refuge following a devastating earthquake. Its name, “Tangmang,” meaning “precisely right” or “adequately sufficient,” reflects its deep-rooted cultural significance.

- Advertisement -

Renowned for its breath-taking natural beauty, with cascading waterfalls and rivers flowing into the Bangladeshi plains, Tangmang is also a hub of traditional bamboo craftsmanship and weaving. During his visit, the Chief Minister was given a warm reception by the residents, who showcased their intricate bamboo and handicraft products, particularly hand-woven mats.

Impressed by the exceptional craftsmanship of the villagers, the Chief Minister directed his officials to procure the village’s products in bulk for gifting to visiting dignitaries and high-ranking officials, branding them as unique representations of Meghalaya’s artisanal excellence.

“This is a memorable visit,” he said. “As a government, we believe that development must be holistic—while we invest in large infrastructure, we must also implement initiatives that directly uplift people’s lives.”

Stating that the government is committed to uplift the rural economy through different activities, he said, “Supporting our artisans and weavers is a core vision of the MDA government. Through various welfare schemes, including support to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and village organizations, we aim to empower local communities and improve livelihoods.”

- Advertisement -

He also announced the establishment of a Handicraft Training Centre in Tangmang village. The center will include modern infrastructure, machinery, and residential facilities for trainees to learn from master craftsmen in the village.

He also encouraged the community to upscale their production, enhance product development, and explore markets beyond the state to maximize their potential.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also held a CM-Connect session, engaging directly with villagers and listening to their concerns. Responding to a request from a local student, he assured that a new building for Tangmang Secondary School will be sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund.