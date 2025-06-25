24.7 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
type here...

Conrad K Sangma to meet US Ambassador to India to clear air

‘US travel advisory linking Meghalaya with terrorism and violence not correct’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, June 24: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that the travel advisory issued by the United States linking the state and the northeastern region with terrorism and violence is incorrect, and he would take up the matter with the US Ambassador to India.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also asserted that the state is the safest place in the world for tourists.

- Advertisement -

The US government had recently issued an advisory asking its citizens to reconsider visiting Meghalaya and other northeastern states due to terrorism and violence.

Related Posts:

Permission is not required if employees are travelling only to the capital cities of these states, it said.

“The US Embassy has given a completely wrong status to Meghalaya and the North East as a whole. I do not think the notification is correct,” Sangma told PTI.

The chief minister said he would be meeting the US Ambassador to India in this regard.

- Advertisement -

“I will be presenting facts and figures to the US Ambassador as well as to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.

Responding to the advisory, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “It’s unfortunate that the US has issued such an advisory. We don’t know where they collect their information from to place Meghalaya in that category.”

Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, defended the state’s record on safety and hospitality.

“Meghalaya is one of the safest places in the world, and people of the state are known for their hospitality,” he told PTI.

- Advertisement -

Tynsong said people who have not visited Meghalaya and met the people may have all sorts of doubts.

“Talk to those who have visited Meghalaya and met the hardworking people living in the beautiful villages of the state. These are the real ambassadors,” he said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the state is expected to host 20 lakh visitors this year, and the tourism department has charted a calendar of events for the entire year, with events like the Cherry Blossom Festivals.

The state government has also initiated a programme to induct ‘Tourist Buddies’ who will assist travellers at major locations.

“The state is recruiting 50 Tourist Buddies in the state capital itself, where they will be stationed at key tourist locations such as Wards Lake, Golf Links, and Khyndai Lad,” Lyngdoh said.

A senior tourism officer told PTI that the state government plans to invest over Rs 1,000 crore to boost the tourism sector.

He said the sector provides employment to over 50,000 people directly and indirectly and is one of the largest job providers in Meghalaya, second only to the state government which employs over 85,000 people. (PTI)

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Operation Sindoor made clear India’s stringent policy against terrorism to world:...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India