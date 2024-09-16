27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Construction of parking facilities at Nathu La: CM Prem Singh Tamang

1000 tourist vehicles to be accommodated

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Sept 15: The Sikkim government has decided to build parking for 1,000 tourist vehicles at Nathu La at the India-China border, chief minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

The scenic Ganesh Tok on the outskirts of Gangtok will be developed as a tourist spot with various amenities such as restaurants and banquet halls, among others, he said.

“We propose to construct a parking facility at Nathu La to accommodate 1,000 vehicles to boost tourism,” Tamang posted on Facebook after chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence at Mintokgang on Saturday night.

Ganesh Tok will also have areas for events, and feature a centre that will highlight Sikkim’s unique artwork and culture with a design that reflects the region’s topography and ecology, aiming to attract international visitors, he said.

The state government will also construct a convention centre at Namli with facilities such as guest houses, conference rooms, auditoriums, restaurants, a sports complex and a wedding hall, he added.

A 500-bed hostel for working women will be built in Gangtok, Tamang said.

The state government will construct houses under the Mukhyamantri Punarvaas Awas Yojana to resettle people affected by the floods of October 2023, he said.

“Each of these projects reflects a commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing tourism, supporting working women, and addressing housing needs, all contributing to the region’s development and overall quality of life for its residents,” he said.

The CM said he suggested officers to integrate Sikkimese aesthetics and design principles into the projects as well as the local cultural elements and traditional motifs. (PTI)

