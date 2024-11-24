23 C
Court to review NEHU case on December 6

SHILLONG, Nov 23: The Meghalaya High Court recently decided to review the situation in the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) on December 6, after the inquiry committee probing allegations against the incumbent vice chancellor Prof PS Shukla and administrative irregularities submitted its report and recommendations.

In its order passed after hearing a PIL, the bench comprising of Chief justice IP Mukherji and justice B Bhattacharjee said, “We think that at this stage, it would be fit and proper for this Court to wait for the report of the committee, its recommendations and any “corrective actions” if any that may be recommended by the committee and taken by the University. We adjourn this matter till December 6, 2024, to review the situation.”

The Court also noted with satisfaction that the hunger strike by a section of students of NEHU has been called off after the pronouncement of Its order on November 20.
“As noted in our earlier order dated November 20, 2024, an order dated November 14, 2024 was- made by the Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, New Delhi appointing a committee to inquire into the allegations against the Vice Chancellor and also those relating to administrative irregularities in the University.

The committee was directed to submit its report within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of the order “along with necessary recommendations for corrective actions”. This stipulated time expires on November 29, 2024, the court said in its order. (NNN)

