CPI (M) used terror tactics to rule Tripura: CM Saha

AGARTALA, Aug 28: Attacking the opposition CPI (M), Tripura
chief minister Manik Saha on Monday alleged that the party
used terror tactics to rule the state for years.
Addressing an election rally at Matinagar in Boxanagar
constituency, he said the BJP only believes in the welfare of all
sections of people.
“Wherever the CPI (M) has been in power, be it West Bengal,
Kerala or Tripura, it used terror tactics to rule the people,” he
alleged.
He alleged that the CPI (M) does not believe in democracy, and
used to create a terror-like situation ahead of elections in the
state to influence voters.
“Now, peace has returned to Tripura after several years of
bloodshed. The insurgency problem no longer exists. Taking
advantage of the peaceful situation, the BJP-led government is
working for the welfare of the people,” he said.
Urging people to vote for BJP candidate Tappajal Hussain in the
Boxanagar seat, Saha said, “The candidate is from your
community who can take care of your needs. If you make our
candidate victorious, it will be a record. I can go to Delhi and
tell the prime minister that lotus is blooming in Boxanagar too.”
The Boxanagar seat, which has a significant minority
population, was held by the CPI (M) for years. The by-election is
being held due to the death of CPI (M) MLA Samsul Haque.
Maintaining that the BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’
(with all, development for all), the chief minister said, “There
should not be any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed
and religion.” (PTI)