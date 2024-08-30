28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

Darts introduced in Kohima college

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 29: Dynamic School of Darts, under the aegis of the Nagaland Darts Association, introduced darts in a sports event of Kros College, Kohima, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday, becoming the first-ever educational institution in Nagaland to introduce the game.

- Advertisement -

Darts or dart-throwing is a competitive sport in which two or more players bare-handedly throw small sharp-pointed projectiles known as darts at a round target known as a dartboard.

At the event, a member of the Dynamic School of Darts, Imjungmeren, shared, in brief, the history of Naga darts which came into being in 2012.

Another member of the school, Vikhor Tepa, briefed the attendees about the rules and regulations of the game.

The event witnessed the non-stop throwing of darts among new players and trainers. 

- Advertisement -

At the end of the event, the college and the Nagaland Darts Association decided to send five of its best players to the prestigious Annual Nagaland Darts Association tournament to be held at La Colline, Old Minister’s Hill, Kohima from September 14 to September 15.

On the occasion, taekwondo was also introduced in the college.

Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It is shameful incidents of sexual assault have not reduced since...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots 10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India