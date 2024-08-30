Darts introduced in Kohima college

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 29: Dynamic School of Darts, under the aegis of the Nagaland Darts Association, introduced darts in a sports event of Kros College, Kohima, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday, becoming the first-ever educational institution in Nagaland to introduce the game.

Darts or dart-throwing is a competitive sport in which two or more players bare-handedly throw small sharp-pointed projectiles known as darts at a round target known as a dartboard.

At the event, a member of the Dynamic School of Darts, Imjungmeren, shared, in brief, the history of Naga darts which came into being in 2012.

Another member of the school, Vikhor Tepa, briefed the attendees about the rules and regulations of the game.

The event witnessed the non-stop throwing of darts among new players and trainers.

At the end of the event, the college and the Nagaland Darts Association decided to send five of its best players to the prestigious Annual Nagaland Darts Association tournament to be held at La Colline, Old Minister’s Hill, Kohima from September 14 to September 15.

On the occasion, taekwondo was also introduced in the college.