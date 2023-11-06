Demand for National Register of Citizenship in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Hundreds of students took part in a rally on

the streets in Imphal on Saturday demanding immediate

implementation of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in

Manipur.

No untoward incident happened during the rally carried out

under the joint aegis of six different students’ bodies –

AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIM.

The rally kicked off from Imphal College campus at

Kwakeithel and marched along Tidim Road upto Raj Bhavan

where they seated on the ground near the main entrance

gate amid the heavy presence of police and security forces.

The students from various colleges and schools chanted

various slogans demanding implementation of NRC in the

state, detection and deportation of illegal immigrants, etc.

while leaving the gate following pressure from the police.

“Detect and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Nepal

and Bangladesh,” read one of the placards carried by the

students.

“We demand NRC in Manipur,” “Check influx of illegal

immigrants,” other placards read.

At the concluding part of the rally that converged at the

originating place after marching on the street, a meeting was

held in which leaders of the six students’ bodies stressed the

need for introduction of the NRC in the state.

They asserted that implementation of the NRC is the only

long-term policy to check the ever-increasing illegal

immigrants in the state.

Talking to reporters on the sideline of the rally, spokesperson

of the six students’ bodies, Mayengbam Somorjit alleged that

the influx of outsiders into the state has given a great impact

to the demography of the state.

“We are demanding implementation of the NRC in the state

for a long time to protect the indigenous population,” he

said.

Unfortunately, the state government as well as the Centre

had not taken up any step to implement the NRC to address

the issue of illegal immigrants.

The clear evidence was the recent detection of a large

number of Myanmar nationals staying in border town Moreh

when state police and security forces launched search

operations to nab perpetrator(s) behind the killing of SDPO

Ch Anand Kumar, he said.

As many as 32 Myanmar nationals were detected and

detained on the initial stage of the operation launched in the

border town Moreh after the killing of the SDPO on October

31 last.

“The detection of a large number of foreigners from the

neighbouring state itself showed that population invasion is

taking place in the state taking advantage of the ongoing

crisis”, he alleged.

On the other hand, the spokesperson added that after the

outbreak of the violence, detection of illegal immigrants in

Churachandpur district remained suspended.

The developing situation in the state further showed that

population invasion is picking up to dominate the indigenous

population of the state.

The students’ bodies as well as civil society organisations

have repeatedly urged the authorities to take measures to

detect, delete, and deport illegal immigrants, especially from

Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

However, no concrete step is seen being taken up so far, he

lamented. (NNN)