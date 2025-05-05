Developing sports infrastructure in Namsai: A closer look at the emerging football ground

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 4: In a landmark step toward transforming Namsai district into a hub of sporting excellence, the Arunachal Pradesh government has made major investments in building world-class sports infrastructure. At the forefront of this development is the newly inaugurated football stadium at Apil Ground, officially opened on January 23, 2025, by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

State-of-the-Art Football Stadium

The stadium—Namsai’s first dedicated football facility—was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, with funding from the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh. Designed to meet national standards, it boasts: An artificial turf with an advanced drainage system, ensuring playability in all weather conditions and a VIP gallery accommodating 1,000 spectators, Team changing rooms, medical facilities, and dedicated zones for officials and media.

The facility is poised to host state and national-level tournaments, offering a significant boost to local talent and sporting events in the region.

More Projects on the Horizon

Further accelerating the region’s sports ambitions, Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid foundation stones for two key projects in Namsai: A multi-sports facility and a modern outdoor stadium.

Together, these projects are valued at Rs 105 crore and are expected to be game-changers for the district’s youth and athletes.

Football Academy in the Making

In a visionary move to support grassroots development, CM Khandu also announced plans to establish a football academy in partnership with Northeast United FC. This collaboration will: Provide professional training to young athletes, Create a pipeline for promising players to rise through regional and national ranks and strengthen football’s presence in Eastern Arunachal.

A Vision for Youth Empowerment

These initiatives reflect a focused effort to position Namsai as a center for youth development and sports excellence. By combining top-tier infrastructure with grassroots training programs, the district is not only promoting active lifestyles but also opening career pathways in sports.

With such ambitious developments underway, Namsai is quickly emerging as a beacon of sporting progress in Northeast India.