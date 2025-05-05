30.5 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 5, 2025
type here...

Developing sports infrastructure in Namsai: A closer look at the emerging football ground

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 4: In a landmark step toward transforming Namsai district into a hub of sporting excellence, the Arunachal Pradesh government has made major investments in building world-class sports infrastructure. At the forefront of this development is the newly inaugurated football stadium at Apil Ground, officially opened on January 23, 2025, by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

- Advertisement -

State-of-the-Art Football Stadium

Related Posts:

The stadium—Namsai’s first dedicated football facility—was developed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, with funding from the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh. Designed to meet national standards, it boasts: An artificial turf with an advanced drainage system, ensuring playability in all weather conditions and a VIP gallery accommodating 1,000 spectators, Team changing rooms, medical facilities, and dedicated zones for officials and media.

The facility is poised to host state and national-level tournaments, offering a significant boost to local talent and sporting events in the region.

More Projects on the Horizon

- Advertisement -

Further accelerating the region’s sports ambitions, Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid foundation stones for two key projects in Namsai: A multi-sports facility and a modern outdoor stadium.

Developing sports infrastructure in Namsai: A closer look at the emerging football ground
Screenshot

Together, these projects are valued at Rs 105 crore and are expected to be game-changers for the district’s youth and athletes.

Football Academy in the Making

In a visionary move to support grassroots development, CM Khandu also announced plans to establish a football academy in partnership with Northeast United FC. This collaboration will: Provide professional training to young athletes, Create a pipeline for promising players to rise through regional and national ranks and strengthen football’s presence in Eastern Arunachal.

- Advertisement -

A Vision for Youth Empowerment

These initiatives reflect a focused effort to position Namsai as a center for youth development and sports excellence. By combining top-tier infrastructure with grassroots training programs, the district is not only promoting active lifestyles but also opening career pathways in sports.

With such ambitious developments underway, Namsai is quickly emerging as a beacon of sporting progress in Northeast India.

10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers
7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies 10 Underrated Places To Visit In India Before Summer Ends 7 Most Beautiful Valleys in South India for Travelers