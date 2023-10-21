Development commissioner organises ECD Mission at Songsak

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Oct 20: The Government of Meghalaya’s Development Commissioner conducted a

comprehensive Block Level Sensitization Program on the Early Childhood Development (ECD)

Mission and Rescue Mission in Songsak C&RD Block at KGVB School on October 20. Various resource

persons from different departments covered topics and activities such as community involvement,

the significance of community engagement, ECD introductory activities, brain development games,

the mission’s goals, and the role of ECD in the community, along with discussions about Poshan

Abhiyan and ICDS, the future of ECD, and more.

During this informative program, Ronald Kynta, chief operating officer of Meghalaya Early Childhood

Development Mission (MECDM), addressed the mission’s objectives and its forward path. Dr Ivory A

Sangma, DH&HO, emphasized the role of the health department, while Clarinda Marak, block

mission coordinator for Songsak, highlighted the contributions of the education department.

Madonna T Sangma discussed the Poshan Abhiyan and ICDS, and Barunjit Koch, BPM of Songsak,

elaborated on MSRLS.

The MECDM team led various activities, including focus group discussions, community sharing,

learning through play, and brain development games.

The Development Commissioner, Sampath Kumar, delivered the keynote address. Vibhor Aggarwal,

deputy commissioner of East Garo Hills, provided insights on community engagement. Seldin N

Sangma, BDO of Songsak, delivered the welcome address, and Frenchia Ch Sangma, JRDO, expressed

gratitude in the vote of thanks.